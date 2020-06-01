Virus patient walks after 54 days in critical care

Media player
Coronavirus: Royal Papworth Hospital patient walks after 54 days
A 42-year-old man is walking again after spending 54 days in intensive care with coronavirus.
Dan Ridlington, from Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, spent four weeks on a ventilator while being cared for at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.
Staff filmed him as he began walking once more, having fought off the worst of the virus.
It is hoped he can be moved to a ward to continue his recovery soon.
Mr Ridlington's family said they "cannot put into words just how grateful we are" to staff.
01 Jun 2020
