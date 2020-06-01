Aerial pictures show crisp factory gutted by fire

Video

Aerial pictures have shown the extensive damage caused by a fire at a family crisp company.

About 60 firefighters from three counties were called to Corkers Crisps in Pymoor, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, just before 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Nobody was hurt but the firm's chief executive said he was "devastated" and the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Video from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service shows flames and thick smoke coming from the tangled metal remains of the building.