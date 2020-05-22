'I've been wearing Peppa Pig scrubs'

Video

Peppa Pig and Thomas the Tank Engine scrubs are some of the many designs that have been donated to a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge put out an appeal for scrubs as more roles at the hospital required them during the crisis.

Colourful designs and patterns feature on many of the 800 donated items, interspersed with the familiar blue and raspberry-coloured outfits.

Assistant practitioner Kevin Kimani said: "All our patients have been loving all our outfits."