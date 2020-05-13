'I thought my son had coronavirus but I was wrong'

Video

A mum has appealed to fellow parents to continue to seek medical care for their children if they become ill, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Natasha Power said she initially held out taking her son, who has a rare genetic condition, to hospital as she believed he had coronavirus. Scans later revealed he had severe pneumonia, which was being untreated.

Her story comes as Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge says it has seen a large drop in the number of children arriving, as parents avoid hospitals.

"I thought I was doing the right thing and actually it wasn't the right thing," said Ms Power.

"If you feel something isn't right, then act on it."