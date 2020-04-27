MP speaks of visiting dying dad during lockdown

Video

An MP has spoken of the heartbreaking moment he had to break the coronavirus lockdown to visit his father who was dying from a brain tumour.

Conservative MP for Peterborough, Paul Bristow, kept himself and his family away from father Alan in the weeks before he passed away.

Mr Bristow said he travelled to his parents' home in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, earlier this month when it looked like his father had hours left to live, and took "every precaution" to keep his mother safe.

He said: "I need to be there to support my mother. I think anybody would've done the same. There is no way I'm going to miss the final few hours of my father's life. He was my hero."