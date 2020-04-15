Care home boss moves in as third of residents die

Video

The manager of a care home where six residents have died in eight days has moved in and sleeps in her office.

Heidi Seldon said they had lost a third of the people they look after at Philia Lodge care home in Peterborough.

She said: "What I wasn't prepared for was how hard it was going to be, emotionally, watching so many of my residents suffering from coronavirus. We're just trying to hold ourselves together."

Relatives were unable to be with them in their final days as visits are banned to try to prevent the virus spreading.