Tears as coronavirus patient reunites with son

Video

A woman shed tears and thanked staff as she reunited with her son outside hospital having fought off coronavirus.

Jane Woollcott, from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, "quickly" developed shortness of breath and was taken to Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

After receiving treatment, she was eventually given the all clear and discharged.

BBC cameras captured the moment she waved goodbye to staff and had an emotional meeting with her son outside.

Ms Woollcott said: "I thought I was gonna die, I really did. I prayed that it wasn't my time."

Royal Papworth Hospital invited the BBC inside the wards to show the impact of the virus on patients and the work of its staff.