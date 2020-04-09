Meet the team behind a 90-minute coronavirus test

Video

A Cambridge scientist who has helped develop a 90-minute test for coronavirus says it has left nurses "extremely excited".

The Samba II machine has been developed by Diagnostics for the Real World and brings down the testing time from 24 hours.

Twenty of the machines have been rolled out to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for staff to start using.

Neha Goel from the biotech company, said: "All the nurses who've been trained are extremely excited about what's going on."

Another scientist, Sonny Michael Assennato, showed the BBC how the test is carried out.