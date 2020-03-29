'Virus forced my business online - and it worked'

Video

A personal trainer who made the decision to teach sessions online due to coronavirus says they have proved such a hit he is planning to carry them on long-term.

Joe Mitton, from Cambridge, would usually hold workouts for up to 25 people at a time, but took up live-streaming to keep his business operating.

His online sessions have meant he has been able to hold on to clients and it has allowed them to stay fit while working from home.

"I wanted to try and keep my clients' lifestyles as normal as possible throughout this," said Mr Mitton.