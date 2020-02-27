Video

A man who murdered his wife in a "frenzied attack" was found by police hiding in the rafters of his garden shed.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, 47, attacked Ligita Kostiajeviene, 42, and stabbed her multiple times at their Peterborough home on 2 July.

Sentencing him at Cambridge Crown Court, Mrs Justice Lambert said: "However long her ordeal, it is impossible to imagine the sheer terror."

Kostiajevas was convicted of murder and must serve a minimum of 28 years.