Driver leads police on 100mph pursuit over fields

Video

A man drove at speeds of nearly 100mph (160km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone and across fields to try to evade police.

He was spotted in the village of Isleham, Cambridgeshire, where he mounted a kerb, drove through two junctions and then over fields on 23 January 2019 before he was finally stopped.

Nelson Hedges, 32, of Guildford Road, Guildford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage at Cambridge Crown Court on 7 January and was jailed for two months.

Det Con Tom Nuttall said: "Hedges was so intent to make off from police he drove at ridiculous speeds and straight through junctions, risking the safety of other road users."