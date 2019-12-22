'Being homeless at Christmas is rubbish'

Media player
Peterborough's homeless given hope by Light Project night shelter
A man from Peterborough has talked about what life is like being homeless at Christmas.
Marc Richardson found himself without a home after an argument with his landlord over money.
He spent two weeks living on park benches in the city before seeking help from the Light Project - a volunteer-run charity offering rough sleepers shelter and support to get them back on track.
It says nearly 500 people have accessed services this year and it plans to expand to cater for the city's 900 homeless.
22 Dec 2019
