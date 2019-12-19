CCTV shows YouTube star's dog attacking woman

Video

The moment an elderly woman was attacked and seriously injured by a Youtube star's dog has been caught on CCTV.

The German shepherd bit the woman at the Cambridgeshire home of Deji Olatunji, who has 10 million subscribers, after she went to collect a parcel.

Cambridge Crown Court heard the dog had been let out by Olayinka Olatunji - the 23-year-old's mother - and the pair went to retrieve it following the attack in July 2018.

They were ordered to pay fines, kennel costs and compensation totalling more than £18,000 after admitting dangerous dog charges.

The dog is due to be destroyed, which Deji - the younger brother of fellow YouTuber KSI - is due to appeal against.