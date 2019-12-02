Cambridge vigils for London Bridge attack victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Bridge: Cambridge vigils held for attack victims
People have paid their respects to two former Cambridge University students who were killed in the London Bridge terror attack.
Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, died after they were attacked by a knifeman in the capital on Friday.
Crowds gathered outside the Guildhall in Cambridge city centre and at nearby Anglia Ruskin University where vigils and minutes of silence took place.
Among the attendees at the Guildhall was the girlfriend of Mr Merritt, Leanne O'Brien.
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-50635210/london-bridge-cambridge-vigils-held-for-attack-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window