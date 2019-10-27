'Brexit could stop us playing gigs in Europe'

Video

The lead singer of British rock band Airways has said they might have to stop playing gigs in Europe after Brexit.

The four-piece, from Peterborough, formed four years ago and have performed in France and Germany but they are concerned about the possible future cost of visas, additional taxes and healthcare costs once the UK has left the European Union.

Singer and songwriter Jake Daniels said: "Bringing a crew and paying for hotels and ferry costs and the additional stuff of paying to enter countries and get visas could mean that we make a loss, which could stop us from touring in Europe."

In a statement, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: "The government wants to leave with the great new deal the Prime Minister has negotiated, which would provide an implementation period in which musicians would have more time to get ready before any rules change."

