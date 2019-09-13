'Angry' driver crashes off bend at 100mph

Video

Dashcam footage shows the moment a driver crashed off a bend on a country road while trying to overtake a car after a road rage incident.

Police said Graham York, 44, had demanded another driver pull over on the B1167 French Drove near Peterborough before accelerating to 104mph (167km/h), losing control and ploughing into a field.

York, of Backgate, Cowbit, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to 12 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and disqualified for four years.

Det Con Tom Nuttall said: "York’s driving was dangerous and the consequences could have been a lot worse."