Aerials of lorry trailers alight

Peterborough fire: Aerial footage shows huge smoke plume
Aerial footage shows a huge fire which engulfed about 40 lorry trailers at a factory in Peterborough.
Hotpoint, which owns the site, says no-one was injured and that the trailers contained spare parts for washing machines and fridges.
30 Aug 2019
