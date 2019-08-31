Tackling the virus causing deafness in children

Video

Babies in the east of England are being screened for a virus which can cause development defects, including deafness.

Carriers of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) often have no symptoms but it can be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy and affects about 1,000 newborns in the UK each year.

A 100-strong team of NHS staff led by a Cambridge paediatrician have volunteered their time to test babies for the virus if they show signs of deafness.

Naomi Parker, 8, struggles to balance because of deafness, having contracted CMV from her mother Stevie Parker.

Ms Parker said: "I wish I knew about CMV. I would have been a little bit more vigilant."