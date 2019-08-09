Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My son died from an asthma attack'
A mum has spoken of the moment her son collapsed and died from an asthma attack.
Nicki Davies, 49, from Cambridgeshire, said her son Bailey came in to her room and said: "Mummy, I can't breath properly."
She helped the eight year old take two puffs of his inhaler, but he collapsed in front of her and was unable to be resuscitated.
Two years on, Ms Davies has been campaigning for more awareness of the condition, saying "asthma needs to be made more publicly aware".
