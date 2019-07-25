Media player
UK heatwave: East of England heats up to 38.1C
Temperatures in parts of the east of England have broken the 100F barrier as the UK had its hottest July day on record.
Cambridge was one of the hottest places, reaching 38.1C (100.6F) during the afternoon.
The heat has also caused public transport issues, with many train services disrupted, and a lido was forced to shut when people began fainting.
25 Jul 2019
