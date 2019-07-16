'Blindness won't stop me playing golf'

Video

A golfer who went blind aged 25 has put on a charity golf day for fully-sighted players so they can experience having a visual impairment by using special goggles.

Nick Burr, 30, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire was determined not to let blindness hinder him and he continues to play with a guide.

This year's fundraising event, at the Meridian Golf Club near Cambridge, raised more than £5,000.

Mr Burr said playing when blind was "hard because you try to play like you could when you could see".