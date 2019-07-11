Man filmed driving unattended police car

Video

A man drove a police car around a car park with its siren on after two officers left it unattended with the keys inside.

The incident in Hampton, Peterborough on 4 July, was filmed and posted online.

Cambridgeshire Police said the man was given "words of advice" after he apologised to the officers, who had gone to get refreshments from a nearby shop.

A spokeswoman said: "Upon returning to the station, the officers promptly alerted a supervisor and admitted their wrongdoing.

"They were given management words of advice. It was clear an honest mistake had been made."