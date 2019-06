Drunk driver seen on wrong side of A-road

Video

A drunk driver has been jailed after he was filmed driving on the wrong side of the A14 near Cambridge after a party.

Narendran Paramanathan, 47, was captured on dashcam driving straight towards a lorry in a roadworks area soon after midnight on Christmas Eve.

His Lexus, which had already received damage, hit the lorry at low speed before being trapped against the crash barrier.

Paramanathan, of Worcester Avenue, Hardwick, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 10 months in prison after admitting drink driving and dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and five months.