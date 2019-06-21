Video

Dozens of morning larks turned out for dip at dawn to celebrate the summer solstice.

Peterborough Lido's outdoor pool was opened soon after 04:00 for swimmers to exercise while watching the sun rise on the longest day.

It's the second year the lido has held the event, with a swim also planned at sunset.

One reveller told the BBC: "This is a bit of a special occasion. The rest of the world's sleeping and you're in here enjoying the sun coming up."