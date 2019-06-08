Pride parade done the Cambridge way

Video

Wet weather failed to dampen the spirits of "punters" taking part in Cambridge's first ever Pride parade - on the River Cam.

Dozens of people decked their punts in all colours of the rainbow as they took in some of the sights of the city.

The parade was followed by events that continued into the evening celebrating the local LGBT+ community.

Organisers of the first Cambridge Pride hoped it would "help fight discrimination and build social inclusion".