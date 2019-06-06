Paratroopers land in France to mark D-Day

Video

Paratroopers have re-enacted the first airborne drop on to northern France to mark 75 years since D-Day.

Thousands of troops dropped in to Nazi-occupied Normandy in June 1944, ahead of the assault on the beaches.

About 20 Dakota aircraft flew there from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire to mark the anniversary, and those on board included veterans Harry Read, 95, from Bournemouth, and John Hutton, 94, from Stirling, Scotland.

The pair jumped in tandem with members of the Army's Parachute Regiment display team, the Red Devils, and were greeted with applause as they landed in the French fields.