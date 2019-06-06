Media player
D-Day veteran, 95, parachutes into France to mark anniversary
A 95-year-old D-Day veteran joined many paratroopers as they re-enacted the first airborne drop on to northern France 75 years ago where thousands of troops dropped in to Nazi-occupied Normandy in June 1944, ahead of the assault on the beaches.
06 Jun 2019
