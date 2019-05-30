Video

A "brazen" burglar was seen on CCTV helping himself to a slice of cake and bottle of Fanta during a raid on a garden centre.

Nicholas McRae, 63, was pictured sitting on a check-out drinking from the bottle before leaving with a tips jar, as there was no money in the till at Coton Orchard Garden Centre, near Cambridge, in the early hours of 23 April.

McRae, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of burglary and was jailed for two years and eight months.

PC Dan Harper from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "McRae brazenly targeted the garden centre on two occasions. Unfortunately for him he made a series of mistakes and we were able to link him forensically to the crimes."