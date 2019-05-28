'I'm your non-typical, typical teenager'

Video

An actor with autism and cerebral palsy says the way society treats people with disabilities can be worse than the disability itself.

Steph Martin stars in a new play by Cambridge's Bedazzle Inclusive Theatre that will be performed at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe. The performance aims to change people's perceptions of disability.

Her character talks about how she is a "non-typical, typical teenager" whose disability makes her feel "marginalised, ignored and ostracised by society".

Speaking about the role, she said: "The worst thing is not necessarily the disability itself, but the way society sees you.

"We may struggle with certain things, but we're just the same as everyone else and we should get the same respect you'd give to anyone."