How do you give eye drops to a tiger?

Video

Keepers at a wildlife park have come up with a clever way of giving eye drops to one of their tigers.

Ratna, a 15-year-old Sumatran at Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire, needs the treatment three times a day after a cataract removal.

The park has had a special narrow, metal tunnel built, which allows staff to distract the tiger with food while they administer the drops.

Park director Rebecca Willers said: "Keeper Andy has spent considerable time getting Ratna to know and trust him, which now makes this task very straightforward."