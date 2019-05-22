Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peterborough by-election candidates debate
A number of candidates battling to win the vacant MP's seat in Peterborough have taken part in a radio debate to discuss the city's main issues.
The seat was vacated earlier this month following a successful recall petition to remove MP Fiona Onasanya.
Among the issues discussed were housing, homelessness, education, a proposed university for the city and, of course, Brexit.
You can see the full list of 15 candidates here.
22 May 2019
