Puppy captured after 15 months in wild

Cambridge puppy captured after 15 months in the wild
A puppy that escaped from its owner has been caught 15 months later after it was found living off rabbits near a landfill site.
Pointer cross Rio became spooked on a walk near Cambridge in January 2018 when he was 10 months old.
After some initial sightings, he was not spotted again for a year, but reappeared near the busy A14.
He was caught last week by charity Canine Capture UK after a volunteer began to feed him and gained his trust.
His former owner has since adopted another dog and cannot take Rio back, so he is waiting for a new home at a rescue centre.
13 May 2019