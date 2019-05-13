Puppy captured after 15 months in wild

Video

A puppy that escaped from its owner has been caught 15 months later after it was found living off rabbits near a landfill site.

Pointer cross Rio became spooked on a walk near Cambridge in January 2018 when he was 10 months old.

After some initial sightings, he was not spotted again for a year, but reappeared near the busy A14.

He was caught last week by charity Canine Capture UK after a volunteer began to feed him and gained his trust.

His former owner has since adopted another dog and cannot take Rio back, so he is waiting for a new home at a rescue centre.