Fox cub rescued from fire gets new home

A fox cub has found a new home, where he is recovering, after being rescued from a fire.

The animal, nicknamed Blaze by firefighters, was found injured in Wilburton, Cambridgeshire on 26 April.

Garden waste, tree stumps and tyres had caught fire and crews spotted the fox nearby as they tackled it.

They managed to move him to safety and looked after him until he was picked up by a local fox rescue team.

His carers have renamed him Loki and will keep him until he is ready to be released.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was "a happy ending for our four-legged friend."