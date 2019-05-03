Media player
The Pakistani men of Cambridge University
A student's photo project is aiming to break down stereotypes surrounding Pakistani men.
Hassan Raja, a first-year history student at Cambridge University, has taken portraits of fellow Pakistani students to show there are no barriers to higher education success.
"Whenever I see the words 'Pakistani man' in a headline, it would always be about criminal activity or about terror allegations," said Mr Raja, 19.
"And then coming to Cambridge, I discovered this really vibrant, relatively huge Pakistani community."
03 May 2019
