The Pakistani men of Cambridge University

A student's photo project is aiming to break down stereotypes surrounding Pakistani men.

Hassan Raja, a first-year history student at Cambridge University, has taken portraits of fellow Pakistani students to show there are no barriers to higher education success.

"Whenever I see the words 'Pakistani man' in a headline, it would always be about criminal activity or about terror allegations," said Mr Raja, 19.

"And then coming to Cambridge, I discovered this really vibrant, relatively huge Pakistani community."