Foxes make home at Cambridge University
A pair of foxes have become unlikely residents at the University of Cambridge.

They have been frequently spotted at Jesus College since February.

Staff members have reported seeing them sneaking in to buildings, including a temporary porter's lodge.

It is thought they may be expecting cubs, but they have yet to be spotted.

  • 30 Apr 2019
