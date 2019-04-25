Media player
Video
Man seen jumping level crossing barrier at Shepreth
A man has been seen jumping the barrier at a closed level crossing.
The life-endangering move was caught on dashcam at Shepreth railway station in Cambridgeshire on Tuesday night.
Witness Simon Smith said the man got off one train, jumped the barrier to cross to the other platform and then boarded another train heading in the opposite direction.
The incident was reported to Network Rail.
25 Apr 2019
