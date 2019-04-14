Poorly soggy moggy walks to recovery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Soggy moggy's recovery

A giant cat called Titch has discovered an unusual love of water while he has been nursed back to health.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Apr 2019