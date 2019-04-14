Video

A giant cat called Titch has discovered an unusual love of water while he has been nursed back to health.

The soggy moggy has been building back up his muscle strength on a Cambridgeshire vet’s water treadmill after a recent hip operation.

While dogs normally responded well to the treatment, cats would usually be less likely to take to hydrotherapy, said Dick White Referrals in Six Mile Bottom, near Cambridge.

However, the eight-year-old Maine Coon cross’s owners thought their “laidback” pet might tolerate getting wet.

"He has been getting stronger and stronger," said his owner Ciara Whitty.

"I don't think it will be long before he's back to jumping up and drinking from the sink - his preferred refreshment venue."