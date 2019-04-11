Video

A 19-year-old has been detained after leading police on two high-speed pursuits.

George Bellamy, of Broadway, Yaxley, reached speeds of 128mph (206km/h) during the chase on 15 June, before crashing into a barrier close to Peterborough and fleeing along with three passengers.

Bellamy was found on the roundabout island along with a bag containing the Mercedes car key, among other items.

While on bail for the pursuit, he was involved in a second high-speed chase where he was found to be more than four times the drug-drive limit.

Bellamy admitted failing to stop and driving while under the influence of drugs at Cambridge Crown Court.

He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Bellamy was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institution and was also disqualified from driving for two years and six months.