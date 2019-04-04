'Mainstream school isn't for everyone'

Video

"I couldn't handle going to mainstream school like everyone else could."

Emma, 16, is one of a number of students who has self-excluded themselves from the mainstream education system.

She is one of 200 students from across the UK being helped by Cambridge-based charity Red Balloon - it works with young people who have been traumatised by bullying or other events to regain their self-esteem and get back on academic track.

"It made me feel more normal because there were a lot more people with similar problems," Emma said.