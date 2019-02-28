New tigers brought to wildlife park

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tigers on brink of extinction brought to wildlife park
Two tigers from a species said to be on the brink of extinction have been brought to a wildlife park in Cambridgeshire.
Sumatran tigers Ratna and Kelabu arrived at Shepreth Wildlife Park, which has been without tigers since the deaths of their previous two animals.
Rana and Amba both suffered from arthiritis in old age and were put to sleep in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
It is estimated that there are only between 300 and 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.
28 Feb 2019
