Cambridge and Norwich pupils in 'save our world' demonstrations
Hundreds of pupils walked out of school in protest over climate change.
Rallies were in Cambridge and Norwich as part of a global campaign calling on the government to declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem.
Callum, 16, from Cambridge, said: "I believe that the government should be taking more action against harmful products such as microplatsics and non-biodegradable containers."
15 Feb 2019
