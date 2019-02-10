Brain injury boy learns to shop and bake

Video

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who suffered brain damage when he fell at school a decade ago has praised his recent progress thanks to a specialist centre in Cambridge.

Zack Cohen damaged the blood vessels around his brain in the fall and died in hospital twice in one day, but managed to survive.

Mum Kat Adams said Zack once struggled to walk and used to beat her daily, but has made such progress recently he was confident enough to go to the shops on his own and bake cakes.

