Fighting the Fenland hare coursers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fighting the Fenland hare coursers

Police and farmers have spoken of the ongoing battle to stop illegal hare coursing in the Fens.

The sport - where the dog that catches the hare or makes it turn the most number of times wins - became illegal in the UK in 2004.

However, Cambridgeshire Police said it still dealt with groups of men with dogs on the county's farms on a regular basis.

The force told the BBC the hunting act was proving difficult to enforce and suspects often received lesser sentences because of a lack of evidence.

You can watch the full story on Inside Out, on BBC One in the East on Monday at 19:30.

  • 03 Feb 2019
Go to next video: On the front line in hare coursing fight