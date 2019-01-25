Drink-driver's father and baby near miss

Video

A drink-driver who narrowly missed a father and his baby son when he crashed his car has been jailed.

Badrul Khan, 44, of Garton End Road, Peterborough, was found guilty of dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit and sentenced to 14 months.

Peterborough Crown Court heard Khan was driving his black BMW on Lincoln Road at about 11:00 GMT on 19 June when he mounted the kerb and hit a telephone exchange box at the junction with Alma Road in the city.

The father, who was standing by the road carrying his son, saw the vehicle approaching and made a dash for safety.