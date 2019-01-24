Mixing Arabic calligraphy with graffiti

Media player
El Seed: Cambridge 'calligraffiti' mural protected until 2020
A "calligraffiti" mural which has attracted visitors to a block of flats in Cambridge will remain in place until at least next year.
The mural was painted by French-Tunisian artist El Seed for the 2018 reopening of the Kettle's Yard gallery.
But a positive reception means its initial three-month stay at Arbury Court has been extended to May 2020.
"El Seed has a big following, and we were slightly surprised to find that some people who following his work around came to see it here," Susie Biller, of Kettle's Yard, said.
24 Jan 2019
