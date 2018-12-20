Watch as 56m-high chimney demolished

Video

Aerial footage has captured the moment a 56m (184ft) chimney toppled to the ground.

Standing on the site of the old cement works in Barrington, Cambridgeshire, the 58-year-old structure had been out of use for a decade.

The explosion was triggered by local resident Kevin Stigwood, who won a competition to press the detonator.

The site is being cleared to make way for 220 new houses.