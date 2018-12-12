'My son and husband died in road crashes'

Video

The mother of a 25-year-old father-to-be killed in a motorcycle crash has spoken of her grief, 18 years after her husband died while riding his bike.

Mathew Smyth, from Duxford, died when a van pulled into his path on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire in August. Ricardas Taraska, 23, of Norwich, was jailed for 14 months for the hit-and-run.

Mathew's father Darren Smyth died in 2000 at the age of 31 when he was also involved in a crash.

Louise Smyth said the events meant "the main jigsaw puzzle part" was missing from their family.

She has set up a foundation helping children affected by road crashes.