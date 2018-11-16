Drone pilot endangers police helicopter
A drone pilot has become the first to be prosecuted under UK drone laws after endangering a police helicopter.

Sergej Miaun, 37, High Road, Guyhirn, was convicted of two offences and fined by Peterborough magistrates.

The police helicopter was searching for a missing person at the time.

