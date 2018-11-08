Rick Astley in surprise gig for students

Video

Rick Astley has headlined a secret gig at a student bar, organised within a few hours.

The pop star, famous for his 1987 hit, Never Gonna Give You Up, asked to appear at King's College, Cambridge.

The hour-long, Tuesday night gig followed his official tour date at the Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Organisers had just 12 hour to arrange it, and students were not told who was going to be performing until 10 minutes beforehand.

Entertainment officers were contacted about Astley's request at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday by his manager's daughter, a former King's student.